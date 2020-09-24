Anniston man charged with dealing heroin

An Anniston man was in jail Thursday after he allegedly sold drugs in Blue Mountain twice this year.
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged Russell Levi Robinson Jr., 29, on Tuesday with two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
According to Robinson’s arrest warrants, he dealt heroin on Feb. 25 and on March 3 from his home on West Blue Mountain Road.
Capt. Allen George, who heads the Major Crimes Unit, said agents went undercover both times and bought half a gram of heroin from Robinson each time for $80.
Robinson was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $30,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 1.
Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.