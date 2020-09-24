You are the owner of this article.
Anniston man charged with dealing heroin

An Anniston man was in jail Thursday after he allegedly sold drugs in Blue Mountain twice this year.

The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged Russell Levi Robinson Jr., 29, on Tuesday with two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

According to Robinson’s arrest warrants, he dealt heroin on Feb. 25 and on March 3 from his home on West Blue Mountain Road.

Capt. Allen George, who heads the Major Crimes Unit, said agents went undercover both times and bought half a gram of heroin from Robinson each time for $80.

Robinson was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $30,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 1.

Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.

Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563.

