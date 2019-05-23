An Anniston man was charged Monday after he allegedly dealt heroin in June 2018, police said.
Amarrae Queshaad Hall, 28, was charged by the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit with two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
According to court documents, Hall dealt heroin June 18 from an address in the 1300 block of Boynton Avenue and again June 20.
Capt. Allen George, who heads the major crimes unit, said Thursday morning he did not have immediate access to police reports and was unable to provide more details.
Hall was booked into the Calhoun County Jail in April on previous charges and remained there Thursday. His bond for the drug distribution charges was set at $30,000.
Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance is a Class B felony, which can result in a two-decade prison sentence and up to $30,000 in fines upon conviction, according to state law.