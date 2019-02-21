An Anniston man was charged Tuesday with two drug distribution charges after he allegedly dealt cocaine in 2015.
Robert Dontreal Kirksey, 39, was charged with two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance by the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit.
According to his arrest warrants, Kirksey dealt cocaine on July 13, 2015, and on July 24, 2015, from an address on Brown Avenue. Both times, unit commander Allen George said, about 0.5 grams, valued at $20, were dealt. Warrants for Kirksey’s arrest were filed in March.
Specifically, the warrant alleges Kirksey did “sell, furnish, give away, manufacture, deliver or distribute” the drug.
George said he did not know about the circumstances leading to Kirksey’s arrest.
On Thursday afternoon, Kirksey remained in the Calhoun County Jail with bonds for both charges set at $30,000. Kirksey is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. March 11.
Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance is a Class B felony, which can be punished by a maximum sentence of two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in fines, according to state law.