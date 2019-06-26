An Anniston man was charged Friday after, police said, he dealt cocaine nearly four years ago.
Aaron Lee Swan, 38, was charged by the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
Swan’s arrest warrant alleges that he dealt cocaine Feb. 27, 2015, from an address in the 1100 block of West 19th Street.
An attempt Wednesday to contact the major crimes unit for additional details was not immediately successful.
Swan was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Wednesday, with bond set at $15,000. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. July 22 for a preliminary hearing.
Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance is a Class B felony, which can result in two decades in prison and $30,000 in fines, according to state law.