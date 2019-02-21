An Anniston man was charged Sunday after he allegedly dealt cocaine in Anniston in 2015.
Travis Louis Jackson, 58, was charged by the Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. A warrant for his arrest was issued in March.
According to the warrant, Jackson dealt cocaine on Jan. 21, 2015, from an address on Cobb Avenue. Capt. Allen George, who heads the major crimes unit, said Jackson dealt about 0.5 grams, valued at $20.
George said he did not know what agency apprehended Jackson or about the circumstances leading up to Jackson’s arrest.
Jackson was booked into Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Thursday with bond set at $15,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 7.
Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance is a Class B felony, which can carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and up to $30,000 in fines if convicted, according to state law.