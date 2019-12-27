Anniston man charged with choking woman

Anniston police charged a man Monday after he allegedly choked a woman.
Roy Kevin Beavers, 56, of Anniston is charged with domestic violence by strangulation.
According to his arrest warrant, Beavers attacked the woman the day of his arrest.
According to a police report, the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Altamont Road. Beavers’ arrest report stated he was arrested around 11 p.m.
An attempt Friday to reach Anniston police for more details was unsuccessful.
Beavers was booked into the Calhoun County Jail early Tuesday morning with bond set at $15,000 and released later that day, according to jail staff.
Domestic violence by strangulation is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and owe up to $30,000 in fines upon conviction, according to state law.