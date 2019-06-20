An Anniston man was charged Tuesday after he allegedly choked a woman that morning.
Luntez Artis Burns, 29, was charged by Anniston police with domestic violence strangulation.
Lt. Chris Sparks said Burns and a 28-year-old-woman were at his home in the 3500 block of Moore Avenue when Burns became upset with her. Sparks said Burns then put his hands around her neck and choked her.
According to Sparks, the woman drove herself to a nearby hospital and Burns was arrested at the scene.
Burns was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. He was released Wednesday on bond, according to jail staff.
Domestic violence strangulation is a Class B felony, which can result in two decades in prison and $30,000 in fines, according to state law.