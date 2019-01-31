A man was taken into custody by Anniston police Wednesday after he allegedly strangled a victim at his Anniston home.
Jermaine Lamar Brown, 26, who lists an address on Gaines Street, was charged with one count of domestic violence by strangulation and two counts of interference with an emergency call.
Investigator Chris Sparks said Brown and the victim got into an argument at Brown’s home before 6 a.m. Wednesday. Once the victim began trying to leave, Sparks said, the situation turned physical. Sparks said the victim fell to the floor and Brown began choking her with his bare hands. The victim suffered minor injuries, Sparks said, but did not go to a hospital.
During the incident, Sparks said the victim tried to call police twice and was stopped both times by Brown.
Sparks said warrants were issued for Brown’s arrest shortly after the incident and Brown was arrested at his home that afternoon.
As of Thursday morning, Brown remained in Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $36,000. He is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
Domestic violence strangulation is a Class B felony, which can be punished by up to two decades in prison upon conviction. Interference with an emergency call is a Class B misdemeanor.