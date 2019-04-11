An Anniston man was charged Wednesday after he allegedly punched another man, breaking a bone in his face, during a fist fight Friday night.
Mark Anthony Wilson, 26, was charged with second-degree assault by Anniston police.
Lt. Chris Sparks said Wilson punched the man in the face at around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of a softball complex on Glade Road after the two had gotten into an argument.
After the victim had fallen onto the ground, Sparks said, Wilson punched him again.
Sparks said the victim sustained a fractured orbital bone, and was hospitalized after the incident. According to Sparks, the victim will likely need more treatment for his injury, but is expected to fully recover.
Wilson was arrested shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Anniston police station.
Wilson was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $7,500. Jail staff said he was released on bond the day of his arrest. Wilson is set to appear in court 1:30 p.m. May 6 for a preliminary hearing.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in a decade-long prison sentence and a maximum fine of $15,000, according to state law.