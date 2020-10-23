Anniston man charged with attempted murder

An Anniston man was in custody Friday after he allegedly tried to kill a man earlier that day.
Anniston police charged Thomas Bernard Riggins, 35, with attempted murder.
Riggins’ arrest warrant alleges he tried to kill the man by shooting him with a gun.
An attempt Friday afternoon to reach Anniston police for more information on the incident was not immediately successful.
Riggins was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $30,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 5.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Riggins could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.