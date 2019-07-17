Anniston police charged a man Tuesday after, they said, he assaulted a woman last month.
Police charged Stanford Dewayne Powell, 50, of Anniston with second-degree domestic violence and interfering with an emergency call.
Sgt. Kyle Price said Powell went to a woman’s home in the 1800 block of Abbott Avenue around 5 a.m. June 30 after a night of drinking.
Once Powell got inside, Price said, he woke the woman by punching her in the face and then hit her in the head numerous times. Price said Powell broke the woman’s cell phone when she tried to call 911.
Price said the woman escaped and ran to a neighbor’s house, where she called authorities. When authorities arrived, the woman refused medical care, according to Price.
Powell was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Wednesday morning with bond set at $18,000. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. July 29 for a preliminary hearing.
Second-degree domestic violence is a Class B felony, which can result in up to 20 years in prison and as much as $30,000 in fines, according to state law.