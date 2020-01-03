Anniston man charged with attacking woman Wednesday

Anniston police charged a man early Wednesday morning after he allegedly attacked a woman shortly after midnight.
Police charged Richard Dubois Boucher, 41, of Anniston with second-degree domestic violence.
Sgt. Kyle Price said Boucher and a woman were in his home in the 1000 block of Michael Lane around midnight when the two got into an argument in which alcohol was involved.
Price said Boucher cut the woman with a knife several times.
According to Price, the woman’s injuries were minor, and she did not go to the hospital. Price said police arrested Boucher at the scene.
Boucher was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. He was released Thursday on bond, according to jail staff, and is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 30 for a preliminary hearing.
Second-degree domestic violence is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in fines.