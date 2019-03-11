An Anniston man was charged Sunday after a woman was found unconscious in an alley in February.
Robert Lee Russell, 40, was charged with first-degree assault by Anniston police.
According to police, the victim went to Russell’s house shortly after midnight Feb. 24. When Russell opened his front door, Price said, Russell forcefully grabbed her.
After that, Sgt. Kyle Price said, the next thing the victim remembers is waking up in the hospital. Price said Russell was the victim’s neighbor, and they were friendly acquaintances before the incident.
Price said officers found the woman in an alley on the 300 block of East 20th Street near both her home and Russell’s. According to Price, police don’t know exactly what happened, but the victim appears to have been choked and assaulted.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for her injuries from the incident and for hypothermia.
Russell was arrested at around noon Sunday at an address on Christine Avenue, then booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. Russell was released on bond at around 2 p.m. Sunday.
Russell is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing 1:30 p.m. March 25.
First-degree assault is a Class B felony, which can result in up to 20 years in prison and up to $30,000 in fines, according to state law.