An Anniston man was charged Thursday after he allegedly assaulted a family member on Feb. 3.
Vince Edward Williams, 26, was charged with second-degree assault by Anniston police. According to police, Williams assaulted his uncle at around 5:30 p.m. in a parking lot on the 300 block of Elm Street.
Sgt. Kyle Price said Williams punched a male relative and continued to hit the relative after he fell to the ground.
Price said some of the victim’s ribs were broken and suffered a fracture near his eye socket; he received treatment for his injuries at Regional Medical Center, Price said.
According to police records, Williams was arrested near Front Street and Chestnut Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
Williams was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $7,500. On Monday, Williams was not listed as an inmate on the jail’s online roster.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony. According to state law, Class C felonies can be punished by up to a decade in prison and a maximum of $15,000 in fines upon conviction.