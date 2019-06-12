An Anniston man was charged earlier this month after he allegedly assaulted a woman in Jacksonville more than two decades ago.
Haskell Rightor, 65, was charged June 6 by Jacksonville police with second-degree assault.
According to Rightor’s arrest warrant, Rightor drove his car while a woman’s arm was rolled up in a window.
Jacksonville police chief Marcus Wood said Rightor’s case records were purged when the Police Department moved in 2016 to its current address and were not entered into the department’s records management system. Wood said he didn’t know why Rightor was arrested after 24 years.
Rightor was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Wednesday, with bond set at $1,000. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. July 1 for a preliminary hearing.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in a decade in prison and up to $15,000 in fines, according to state law.