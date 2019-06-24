An Anniston man was charged Thursday after he allegedly cut an acquaintance with a knife that evening.
Johnny Lee Horn, 46, was charged by Anniston police with second-degree assault.
Sgt. Kyle Price said Horn and a 38-year-old male acquaintance got into an argument around 7:30 p.m. at an address in the 300 block of Cooper Circle before Horn cut the victim with a knife.
Price said the victim’s wounds were superficial and he did not seek medical care. Horn was arrested at the scene, according to Price.
Horn was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Monday, with bond set at $7,500.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in a decade in prison and $15,000 in fines, according to state law.