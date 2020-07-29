Anniston man charged with assault with bodily fluids

Deputies charged a man last week after he reportedly exposed another man to a communicable disease.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Dylan Eugene Wright, 22, of Anniston, on July 23 with assault with bodily fluids.
Wright’s arrest warrant alleges he exposed a man to a bodily fluid of his on July 17, at the address of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and Jail, while knowingly infected with a communicable disease that was not COVID-19.
An attempt Wednesday to reach deputies for more details on the incident was not immediately successful.
Wright’s bond on the charge was set at $7,500. As of Wednesday, Wright was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 10.
According to state law, assault with bodily fluids is a Class C felony if the offense involves a communicable disease, meaning it could be penalized by up to a decade in jail and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.