An Anniston man was charged Thursday after he allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint at Norwood Homes in April.
Demario Lamonte Burnett, 20, was charged with first-degree robbery by Anniston police.
Burnett, who was booked into the Calhoun County Jail on April 26 on an unrelated assault charge, was served the robbery warrant in jail. Burnett remained in jail Friday.
Investigator Angela Davis said Burnett was part of a group of people that approached a victim at around 7 p.m. April 15 with a gun while he was sitting in his car.
Lt. Chris Sparks told The Star in April members of the group hit the man in the head with the gun and beat him before they stole his money, cell phone and keys.
Davis said the victim went to a nearby hospital for treatment for his injuries.
Burnett is set to appear in court 1:30 p.m. June 6 for a preliminary hearing, according to police.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony. If convicted, Burnett could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.