Anniston man charged with April assault

Anniston police charged a man last week after he reportedly assaulted a woman in April.
Police charged Clarence Jerome Williams III, 49, of Anniston on July 31 with third-degree domestic violence assault.
Court documents allege Williams hit a woman in the face with his hands on April 22. An attempt Wednesday to reach Anniston police for more details was not immediately successful.
Williams was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $7,500. As of Wednesday, Williams was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 20.
According to state law, third-degree domestic violence is a Class C felony if the suspect has been convicted at least twice of third-degree domestic violence before. Class C felonies can be punished by up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.