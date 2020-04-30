Anniston man charged in Tuesday shooting

An Anniston man remained in jail Thursday after he allegedly tried to kill another man earlier this week during a dispute over lawn equipment.
Anniston police charged Patrick Ray Watkins, 38, on Tuesday with attempted murder.
Sgt. Kyle Price said Watkins and the man got into an argument around 5 p.m. near a home on West 33rd Street before Watkins pulled out a gun and shot him in the chest.
Price said the victim was taken to Regional Medical Center and is expected to recover from his injuries.
Because of what Watkins reportedly said during the argument and because of the close range Watkins reportedly shot from, Price said, authorities charged him with attempted murder. Price declined to elaborate on Watkins’ alleged remarks during the argument.
Three officers on Tuesday were speaking to a handcuffed man on the home’s driveway, while nearly a dozen more appeared to be looking around outside.
The handcuffed man shouted, “I ain’t shot nobody,” as police led him to a squad car, searched him, ushered him into the back seat and drove away.
Watkins was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $250,000. His preliminary hearing is set for May 28.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Watkins could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine, according to state law.