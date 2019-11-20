Anniston police charged a man Tuesday after he allegedly fired at another man early Sunday morning.
Police charged Mario Devonte Williams, 27, of Anniston with attempted first-degree assault, shooting into an occupied building and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.
Police told The Star earlier this week that Williams and another man got into an argument around 2 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of East 30th Street before they began firing at each other.
Sgt. Kyle Price said Wednesday morning, the two men’s shots struck a home with a woman inside and an empty car. According to Price, no one was hurt during the incident.
Williams was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained Wednesday morning, with bond set at $37,500. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 12 for a preliminary hearing.
Shooting into an occupied building is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to $30,000 in fines, according to state law.
Attempted first-degree assault and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle are both Class C felonies, punishable by up to a decade in prison and up to $15,000 in fines.