An Anniston man was charged Monday after he allegedly pulled a gun on a woman in her home earlier this month.
Calvin Jerome Duncan, 59, was charged with first-degree burglary by Anniston police.
Lt. Chris Sparks said a woman was playing dominoes at around 10:30 a.m. March 2 in her home on the 100 block of West 20th Street when Duncan came in through an unlocked door.
Sparks said the woman recognized Duncan as an acquaintance and he lingered in her home for a few minutes.
According to Sparks, Duncan told the woman he was planning to leave before taking out a small pistol and pointing it at her. Sparks said Duncan left the home on foot.
Later that day, Sparks said, Duncan was arrested and charged with public intoxication. Sparks said police didn’t find a pistol on Duncan, but one matching the description was found in a nearby dumpster.
Sparks said the woman later signed an arrest warrant on the burglary charge against Duncan.
On Monday, Sparks said, Duncan was arrested at his home on McKleroy Avenue at around noon.
Duncan was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, where he remained on Tuesday with bond set at $30,000. Duncan is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing 1:30 p.m. April 8.
First-degree burglary is a Class A felony. If convicted, Duncan could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.