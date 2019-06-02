An Anniston man was arrested Friday after an alleged armed burglary on Buds Wood Road, jail and court records show.
Brandon Lewis McCary, 45, was booked into Calhoun County Jail Friday on charges of first-degree burglary, receiving stolen property, menacing and criminal trespassing.
Attempts to reach Anniston police were not immediately successful Saturday, but court records show that the owner of a property on Buds Wood Road filed a complaint against McCary on Monday. The owner alleged that McCary entered his house illegally, armed with an ice pick and threatened to use it to injure the owner.
Another complaint, filed the same day, alleges McCary accepted more than $500 in stolen tools from the same property.
McCary remained in jail at midday Saturday according to jail records, with a $30,000 bond in the burglary charge, $5,000 for the stolen property charge and $1,500 for the menacing charge.