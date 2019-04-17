Anniston has landed on an Internet-based list of Alabama’s safest cities, an honor rare enough to give even the city’s police chief a case of whiplash.
“I don’t really know what to say,” said police Chief Shane Denham when asked for his reaction in a telephone interview. “I’ve never gotten a call like this before.”
The website SafeHome, which offers reviews of home security systems, this week released a list of the safest cities in the nation and the safest cities in each state. The site names Anniston as the 24th safest city in the state. Bessemer takes the last place on the 25-city list.
Anniston regularly pops up in city-ranking online lists, often to the chagrin of city leaders. The website 24/7 Wall Street last year named the Anniston metro area, with includes all of Calhoun County, the most dangerous in Alabama. Another website, Safewise, updated its rankings last week, naming Anniston the most dangerous city in the entire nation.
All three sites – SafeHome, 24/7 Wall Street and SafeWise – claim to use the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Uniform Crime Reports as their basic source of data. That’s despite the FBI’s repeated pleas not to use the data to rank cities.
Denham said he doesn’t take any of the rankings very seriously, whether Anniston comes out well or poorly.But local leaders in the past have expressed frustration about the city being singled out as a dangerous location.
No one is arguing that Anniston’s crime rate is low. Rates of homicide and violent assault in the city typically far outpace rates in neighboring cities and rural Calhoun County. But city officials are quick to point out that crime rate figures can be misleading. They’re often figured using the city’s population – roughly 22,000 –while the city’s Police Department actually patrols a jurisdiction well beyond the city, with a total population of 43,000.
It’s unclear why Anniston wound up on the “safest cities” list this time around. Attempts to reach SafeHome’s editors for comment were unsuccessful.
The list notes that the named cities are the safest of Alabama’s cities above 22,000 in population. That’s a possible reason Anniston’s neighbor Oxford doesn’t appear in the top 25. It’s not clear Anniston is still above 22,000: Census Bureau estimates put the city’s population at 21,770 in 2017.
It’s also not clear whether there are more than 25 cities above 22,000 population in the entire state. Gadsden, Prichard and Birmingham all rank just above Anniston on the list. SafeHome’s list does note the number of police officers per resident in the city, and Denham said Anniston has historically had more officers per capita than most cities.
Denham said he believes crime has gone down in the city in recent months, a drop he attributes to federal law enforcement officials. He said federal officials been more willing to file charges in local cases since 2017, when current U.S. Attorney Jay Town was appointed.
“We have ATF people who are here almost every week,” he said, referring to the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives.