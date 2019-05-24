Anniston funeral home director Jeffrey Williams faces felony charges for allegedly violating Alabama law on pre-need funeral service sales, court records show.
A grand jury on May 9 indicted Williams, owner of Anniston Funeral Services, on 31 counts of violating the Preneed Funeral and Cemetery Act, court documents filed Thursday show.
An attempt to reach Williams on Friday morning was not immediately successful.
The indictment alleges that Williams sold pre-need funeral contracts – contracts for funeral services, paid in advance – “without having a valid certificate of authority” to so do. According to the indictment, Williams received payments “in excess of $2,500” from each of the customers. The indictment cites sales between 2014 and 2018.
Williams has faced criminal charges before based on allegations made by customers’ families, including a misdemeanor charge of refusing to surrender a corpse.