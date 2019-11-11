Police charged an Anniston man last week after he allegedly raped an underage victim last month.
Anniston police charged the 19-year-old man on Oct. 4 with second-degree rape.
According to court documents, the man had relations with a female victim between the ages of 12 and 16 between Oct. 3 and Oct. 6.
Attempts to reach Anniston police for additional comment Monday were unsuccessful.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail, and was released from jail on $15,000 bond the day of his arrest, according to jail staff. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 2 for a preliminary hearing.
The Star typically withholds the names of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even after the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not publish the names of victims of sex crimes.
Second-degree rape is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction, according to state law.