Annison police capture Georgia fugitive

A DeKalb County, Ga., fugitive was arrested in Anniston last week after the local law enforcement was alerted to his possible presence in the area.
Aqontise Phanique Glenn’s arrest Friday came after the U.S. Marshal Service notified the Anniston Police Department, Capt. Allen George said. Glenn was found inside a taxi at 14th and Quintard, he added.
The suspect was apprehended without incident according to a report on Anniston Police Department's Facebook page.
“Mr. Glenn was wanted for the shooting death of an adult male,” said Michaela N. Vincent, DeKalb County’s public information officer. “The incident happened at approximately 4 p.m. on Sept. 8 on the 2500 block of Columbia Drive in DeKalb County.”
Officers found the victim in a parking lot, suffering from gunshot wounds, from which he later died on the scene, Vincent said.
“Mr. Glenn, who was identified by a witness as the suspect, fled the scene in a vehicle,” Vincent added.
Glenn was being held at the Calhoun County Jail awaiting extradition, Anniston police said. Glenn would have the opportunity to fight extradition if he chose to do so, George said. However, fighting extradition rarely works in the defendant’s favor.
“Typically it’s just a delay tactic,” George said. “You’re going to lose that just about every time.”
George said if Glenn decides to waive extradition rights, transport to DeKalb County would be arranged.
Asked if Glenn had waived that right, Vincent said she had no knowledge if he had done so.