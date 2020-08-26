Animal cruelty case sent to grand jury

An Anniston man opted Monday to waive his preliminary hearing after he was charged earlier this month with abusing a dog. The case will be presented to a grand jury.
Police told The Star that day a neighbor had called officers to Kirby’s Walnut Street home on July 31 to report a “death smell” coming from his house.
When police arrived, they said, they found a pitbull tied up and starving. When they took the dog to the League for Animal Welfare, they discovered it weighed 12 pounds.
Officers also reportedly found two dead dogs in a bag at the home.
Kirby was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $7,500. He was released on bond Aug. 10, the day of his arrest.
An attempt Wednesday to reach Kirby’s attorney, Michael Askew, for additional comment was unsuccessful.
Aggravated cruelty to animals is a Class C felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.