Animal cruelty case sent to grand jury

An Anniston man opted Monday to waive his preliminary hearing after he was charged earlier this month with abusing a dog. The case will be presented to a grand jury.

Anniston police charged Katz Rashad Kirby, 30, on Aug. 10 with aggravated cruelty to animals.

Police told The Star that day a neighbor had called officers to Kirby’s Walnut Street home on July 31 to report a “death smell” coming from his house.

When police arrived, they said, they found a pitbull tied up and starving. When they took the dog to the League for Animal Welfare, they discovered it weighed 12 pounds.

Officers also reportedly found two dead dogs in a bag at the home.

Kirby was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $7,500. He was released on bond Aug. 10, the day of his arrest.

An attempt Wednesday to reach Kirby’s attorney, Michael Askew, for additional comment was unsuccessful.

Aggravated cruelty to animals is a Class C felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.

