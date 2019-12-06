The case of an Anniston couple charged with torturing an animal was sent Thursday to a grand jury for review.
District Judge Randy Moeller found police had probable cause to charge Donerick Vontez Caver, 34, and Sherry Lynn Caver, 37, in September each with aggravated cruelty to animals. Court records list the two as a married couple.
The Cavers were initially charged Sept. 4 with aggravated cruelty to animals by Anniston police. According to court records, the two tortured an animal the day of their arrests.
Under state law, aggravated cruelty to animals is defined as inhumane treatment of abuse “meant to cause the animal intensive or prolonged pain,” or as killing the animal.
Attempts on Friday to reach Anniston police for more information on the incident were unsuccessful.
Attempts to reach the Cavers’ defense attorneys, Julie Kines and Justin Wilson, were also unsuccessful.
The two were booked into the Calhoun County Jail bond for each set at $7,500. Both were released Oct. 15 on bond, according to records.
Aggravated cruelty to animals is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine, according to state law.