Alexandria woman charged with meth trafficking, child endangerment

Police charged an Alexandria woman last week after she allegedly trafficked methamphetamine and exposed a child to the drug.
Weaver police charged Brittany Nicole Murphy, 25, with meth trafficking, chemical endangerment of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to court documents, Murphy was found Thursday with 87 grams of meth and a plastic bag with meth inside. She also reportedly allowed a child to have contact with meth that day.
An attempt Tuesday to reach Weaver police for more information on Murphy’s arrest was not immediately successful.
Murphy was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $78,000. She did not appear listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster.
Meth trafficking is a Class A felony. If convicted, Murphy could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines.