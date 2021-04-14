Alexandria woman charged with exploiting elderly person

A Calhoun County grand jury indicted a woman earlier this month after the woman allegedly exploited an elderly person for years.
The grand jury indicted Shelby Corrinne Foote, 27, of Alexandria during its April session on a charge of first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly. Police arrested Foote Monday.
According to Foote’s indictment, she exploited the victim for more than $2,500 between January 2016 and May 2020.
An attempt Wednesday to reach police for more information on the case was not immediately successful.
Foote was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $50,000. She was released on bond Monday, the day of her arrest. Her arraignment is set for May 6.
First-degree financial exploitation of the elderly is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000.