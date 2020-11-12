Alexandria pair charged with aggravated child abuse

An Alexandria man and woman remained in jail Thursday after they allegedly abused a child earlier this year.
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged Joshua Henry Bombard, 34, and Chelsee Jasmine Sherwood, 24, each with aggravated child abuse.
According to court documents, the two abused a girl younger than 6 between Sept. 1 and Sept. 7.
An attempt Thursday to reach authorities was unsuccessful.
Bombard and Sherwood were booked into the Calhoun County Jail, each with bond set at $30,000. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for Nov. 30.
When a victim is under the age of 6, aggravated child abuse is a Class A felony. If convicted, Bombard and Sherwood could each be sentenced to life in prison and each owe up to a $60,000 fine.