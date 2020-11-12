You are the owner of this article.
Alexandria pair charged with aggravated child abuse

An Alexandria man and woman remained in jail Thursday after they allegedly abused a child earlier this year.

The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged Joshua Henry Bombard, 34, and Chelsee Jasmine Sherwood, 24, each with aggravated child abuse.

According to court documents, the two abused a girl younger than 6 between Sept. 1 and Sept. 7.

An attempt Thursday to reach authorities was unsuccessful.

Bombard and Sherwood were booked into the Calhoun County Jail, each with bond set at $30,000. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for Nov. 30.

When a victim is under the age of 6, aggravated child abuse is a Class A felony. If convicted, Bombard and Sherwood could each be sentenced to life in prison and each owe up to a $60,000 fine.

Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563 or akortrig@gmail.com.

