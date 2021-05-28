Alexandria man indicted on aggravated child abuse charge

A Calhoun County grand jury indicted an Alexandria man recently after he allegedly abused a young child last year.
The grand jury indicted Joshua Henry Bombard, 35, on an aggravated child abuse charge. Authorities initially charged Bombard, along with Chelsee Jasmine Sherwood, 25, in November.
According to his indictment, he abused a girl younger than six years old between Sept. 1 and Sept. 17.
Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit investigator Jay Harrington told The Star in December that Bombard, Sherwood and the victim had initially gotten into a wreck in Albertville when the officer who responded to the wreck noticed injuries in various states of healing on the girl and contacted the Calhoun County Department of Human Resources.
The girl was a toddler, Harrington said, and was too young to tell authorities what had happened to her.
An attempt Friday to reach Bombard’s attorney, Allen Meighen, for additional comment was unsuccessful.
Bombard was initially booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $30,000 and made bond 10 days after his arrest. He was in jail Friday with no bond set on two probation violations. His arraignment is scheduled for July 8.
Sherwood’s case was sent to a grand jury for review in December. No court documents in her case have been filed publicly since that month.
Because the victim was younger than six years old, aggravated child abuse is a Class A felony. If convicted, Bombard could face a life sentence in prison and be ordered to pay a maximum fine of $60,000.