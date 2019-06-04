An Alexandria man was sentenced to life in prison without parole Tuesday after he was convicted of numerous rape charges in May.
Calhoun County Circuit Judge Debra Jones sentenced Jerry Donald Jeffers, 47, to life in prison without parole and ordered him to pay $240,000 in fines. Jeffers was also ordered to pay $50 to the state’s crime victims compensation fund, court costs and attorney fee recoupment.
A jury trial convicted Jeffers on May 14 of one count of first-degree rape, two counts of second-degree rape and one count of first-degree sexual abuse
Jeffers was initially charged in January 2017 with two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of second-degree rape. Jeffers was later indicted on those charges. During the trial, the grand jury reduced one first-degree rape charge to first-degree sexual abuse.
Court documents allege that Jeffers raped one girl from the beginning of 2014 to the end of 2016 and another girl in 2015 and 2016. Both girls were younger than 16, according to court documents.
Both victims were present during the Tuesday sentencing hearing, accompanied by members of the Mount Cheaha chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse, who offered moral support.
The oldest girl opted not to openly testify, and passed to Jones a letter she had written. The younger girl read her letter aloud to the court.
“You took something from me that wasn’t yours to take: my innocence,” the girl said to Jeffers. “I didn’t understand it when it first happened, and I still don’t.”
The girl said Tuesday she was still suffering from lasting mental trauma caused by Jeffers’ actions.
“I have PTSD, severe depression and anxiety,” the girl said. “I take three kinds of medication. I can’t sleep because I still have nightmares.”
Jeffers did not address the younger girl, but apologized to the older one.
“I know what I’ve done to you,” Jeffers said. “All I can do is ask for forgiveness.”
The day before the hearing, Jeffers’ defense attorneys filed a motion for Jones to recuse herself from the sentencing, claiming that she had already told them she would not accept a guilty plea in exchange for a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole. Jones denied the motion at the hearing.
Defense attorney Jake Mathews said Jeffers’ legal team plans to file motions for a new trial and motions for judgment of acquittal and are expecting to file an appeal.