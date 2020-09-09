Alexandria man charged with domestic violence by strangulation

Authorities charged an Alexandria man Monday after he allegedly choked a woman that day.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Cody Lynn Edwards, 29, with domestic violence by strangulation.
Court documents allege he choked the woman with the intent to commit the crime of menacing. Attempts Wednesday to reach Edwards and deputies for additional comment were unsuccessful.
Edwards was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. As of Wednesday, he was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 24.
Domestic violence is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.