An Alexandria man was charged Wednesday after he was allegedly found with pornography involving children younger than 17 in January.
The 56-year-old man was charged with three counts of possession of obscene material with minors by the State Bureau of Investigation.
Arrest warrants allege that the man was in possession on Jan. 29 of material containing visual reproductions of minors engaged in sex acts. Warrants for his arrest were issued Wednesday.
Attempts to contact SBI agents Thursday for more information about the man’s arrest were unsuccessful.
The man remained in jail Thursday with bond set at $22,500. He is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing 1:30 p.m. April 25.
Possession of obscene material involving minors is a Class C felony, which can result in a 10-year prison sentence and up to $15,000 in fines, according to state law.