Alexandria man charged after firing at deputies during seven-hour standoff

An Alexandria man remained in jail Sunday evening without bond after he allegedly shot at two deputies during a seven-hour standoff at his home Saturday.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Charles Justin Allen, 31, with two counts of attempted murder and third-degree domestic violence.
According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. Saturday to a home on Lee Van Road after a woman called for help.
Sheriff Matthew Wade said Allen and the woman got into an argument before he hit her with his fist. Wade said the woman started to leave with their 5-month-old daughter and Allen pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill the woman.
Wade said the woman walked without her daughter to a convenience store to call 911 and deputies met her there before going to the home.
When deputies got to the home, they said, Allen shot at them and then threatened to kill the children inside unless the deputies left.
Wade said deputies began negotiating with Allen, who let a 59-year-old woman, a 13-year-old boy, a 10-year-old boy and the 5-month-old girl leave the home after about an hour.
Wade said deputies said they spent approximately seven hours negotiating with Allen, in which he fired at them from inside four more times, before they convinced him to come outside and arrested him.
Allen’s bonds and court date will be set Monday, according to the release.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Allen could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines.