Alexandria fires seen as ‘suspicious’ by investigators

Three separate structures that were set ablaze late Friday night into the early morning hours Saturday have caused officials to investigate further.
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received an initial call about a structure burning on U.S. 431 around 11 p.m., according to Lt. Falon Hurst.
That structure was identified as the J&M Midway convenience store in Alexandria. As first responders assessed the situation at that location, a second fire was noticed “within eyesight” of the first off of Kirby Lane around 12:41 a.m. Saturday, Hurst said.
A little over two hours later, a third fire broke out on Kelly Lake Road, again within eyesight of the first two.
Hurst said that all three of the structures were vacant at the time of the fires.
Though it is too early into the investigation to state that arson is in play, investigators find the proximity and timing of the three incidents to be “suspicious,” Hurst said.
Hurst said Tuesday that the Calhoun County Sheriff’s office took the initial report and handed the case over to the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s office for further investigation.
The Alexandria Fire Department was assisted on scene by several other fire and rescue services including Weaver, Angel, Jacksonville, Big Oak, and Ohatchee fire departments, and Piedmont EMS.
