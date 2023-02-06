 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Alabama court audit finds 14 noncompliance issues

A state judicial education fund was used for non-education expenses including alcohol, excursions and entertainment, according to an audit of the Administrative Office of the Courts.

The Alabama Examiners of Public Accounts' report found 14 instances of noncompliance with state laws and regulations, including not submitting more than $4 million worth of contracts to the Legislative Contract Review Committee, not ensuring employment statuses were checked in the state-required E-Verify system and allowing participants in conferences to claim per diem reimbursements when their hotel and meal expenses were already paid.