The case of two men charged in the fatal 2016 shooting of a 42-year-old in Saks will be prosecuted by the state attorney general’s office, according to a letter sent Tuesday.
Calhoun County District Attorney Brian McVeigh said his office was notified Tuesday that Assistant Attorney General Christopher Moore and Deputy Attorney General Azzie Taylor will prosecute Joel Evan Abbott, 27, and Joshua Shane Parker, 26, both of Anniston.
Abbott and Parker were initially arrested Jan. 19, 2016, after the body of Deatrice Marquiste Barclay was found Jan. 15 with multiple gunshot wounds in front of his home on Permita Street. Police said Abbott was also injured during the shooting.
Parker’s defense attorney, Allen Meighen, filed a request Feb. 22 for prosecutors at the county district attorney’s office to be recused.
Meighen said he filed the motion to “avoid the appearance of impropriety,” after Parker’s previous defense attorney, David Johnston, was hired as a prosecutor by the district attorney’s office earlier this year.
In the request, Meighen wrote that it could appear members of the district attorney’s office have acquired certain information and would have an interest in the case that would prevent them from handling the case impartially.
Calhoun County Circuit Judge Debra Jones granted the request Feb. 25.
Barclay’s uncle, Charles Barclay, said his family felt comfortable with members of the district attorney’s office prosecuting his nephew’s case, but understands why they were recused.
“If there’s a conflict because the attorneys on the other side try to argue for a mistrial, that’s a problem,” the elder Barclay said. “We understand what Mr. McVeigh was trying to do.”
Barclay said the family plans to request a meeting with Moore and Taylor soon.
“We hope they come in and do the best they can do with the evidence,” the uncle said.
If there is a conflict of interest at the district attorney’s office, McVeigh said, prosecutors from outside the county can be brought in.
Typically, McVeigh said, prosecutors from other counties are appointed. He said he did not know why prosecutors were appointed straight from the attorney general’s office for this case.
Unless there is a ruling on a request to change the venue, McVeigh said, Parker and Abbott should be tried at the Calhoun County Courthouse.
An attempt to contact the attorney general’s office Wednesday for additional comment on the recusal was unsuccessful.
Anniston police Chief Shane Denham said in January 2016 a news conference that Deatrice Barclay and Abbott had shot at each other, but he didn’t know why.
Barclay provided few details Wednesday on the events leading up to the shooting, but said the conflict was the result of a large Confederate flag flown from a pickup truck owned by Abbott’s girlfriend on the weekend before Martin Luther King Jr. Day that year.
“That’s what started it all: the rebel flag,” Barclay said.
Before his death, Deatrice Barclay lived a good life, Charles Barclay said, and had positive relationships with family members.
“He worked in Gadsden every day and he was doing some professional services in Atlanta,” the man’s uncle said. “We miss him.”
Denham said at the conference that Parker had been employed at the city jail for nearly two years and was placed on paid administrative leave. Denham said Wednesday that Parker was terminated the day after the news conference.
Because he was a city employee, Denham said, the State Bureau of Investigation took over the case. Barclay said he felt that the SBI taking over the investigation was the most appropriate action.
Barclay family members later asked prosecutors to pursue the murder charges against Parker and Abbott as hate crimes, which would have made 15 years in prison the minimum sentence for a Class A felony.
Parker and Abbott were initially booked into the Calhoun County Jail, each with bond set at $500,000. Because Parker previously worked at the Calhoun County Jail, police said, he was transferred to the Cleburne County Jail. Abbott was transferred in February 2016 to the Etowah County Jail.
Bond for both men was later reduced. Abbott was released on bond in June 2016 and Parker was released in September 2016.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Parker and Abbott could each face life sentences in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.