Prosecutors from the state attorney general’s office assigned to the cases of two men charged with killing a 42-year-old Saks man withdrew from the case earlier this month. A new prosecutor has since been assigned, according to the Calhoun County District Attorney’s Office.
Assistant Attorney General Christopher Moore and Deputy Attorney General Azzie Taylor filed motions June 10 to withdraw from the case. Calhoun County Circuit Judge Debra Jones approved the motions the next day. The motions did not provide reasons why Moore and Taylor chose to withdraw.
Moore and Taylor were initially appointed in April to prosecutors Joel Evan Abbott, 27, and Joshua Shane Parker, 26, both of Anniston. Abbott and Parker were arrested Jan. 19, 2016, by Anniston police and later charged with fatally shooting Deatrice Barclay feet away from the doorstep of his Saks home.
After Moore and Taylor withdrew, Calhoun County District Attorney Brian McVeigh said, the attorney general’s office assigned Barry Matson as a prosecutor.
McVeigh said Matson is the current executive director of the state Office of Prosecution Services and previously served as chief assistant district attorney in Talladega County.
Parker’s defense attorney, Allen Meighen Jr., requested in February that members of the Calhoun County District Attorney’s Office recuse themselves from the case after they hired Parker’s previous attorney, David Johnston, as a prosecutor.
An attempt to reach Meighen on Thursday for additional comment was unsuccessful.
Abbott’s defense attorney, Bill Broome, said he had not heard from Moore or Taylor when they were assigned as prosecutors.
Broome said he and Abbott had no objection to having the district attorney’s office prosecute the case, but understood why Meighen asked for the recusal.
Police told The Star in 2016 that Barclay’s body was found Jan. 15, 2016, in his front yard on Permita Street. Parker, who was employed at the Anniston City Jail at the time, and Abbott were arrested the next day.
Police said at a Jan. 19, 2016, news conference that Barclay was killed after he and Abbott shot at each other. Abbott was injured during the shooting, according to police.
Barclay’s uncle, Charles Barclay, told The Star in April that the shooting was motivated by a Confederate flag flying on the back of Abbott’s girlfriend’s truck, which Abbott and Parker were driving around on the weekend of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Broome said the flag was on the truck because it had been flown in the funeral procession of Abbott’s girlfriend’s uncle. According to Broome, Abbott and Parker had gone to Wal-Mart after the funeral.
“The deceased followed them for miles, tailgaiting them,” Broome said. “They were just trying to get home from Wal-Mart.”
Broome said he plans to present a self-defense argument on Abbott’s behalf during the trial, which has not been set, according to court documents.
Parker and Abbott were initially booked into the Calhoun County Jail, each with bond set at $500,000. Parker, who had previously worked in the jail, was transferred to the Cleburne County Jail and Abbott was later sent to the Etowah County Jail. Parker was released on bond in June 2016 and Abbott was released in September 2016.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Parker and Abbott could each face sentences of up to life in prison and owe up to $60,000 in fines, according to state law.