 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

After delays, Dismukes' theft trial set for Jan. 9

The felony theft trial of former state Rep. Will Dismukes, R-Prattville, is set for Jan. 9 in Montgomery County, according to court records.

Dismukes was in his first term as a lawmaker when he was accused in 2020 of previously taking property valued at more than $2,500 from Weiss Flooring, where he worked before starting his own company.

Will Dismukes

Will Dismukes