After delays, Dismukes' theft trial set for Jan. 9

The felony theft trial of former state Rep. Will Dismukes, R-Prattville, is set for Jan. 9 in Montgomery County, according to court records.
Dismukes was in his first term as a lawmaker when he was accused in 2020 of previously taking property valued at more than $2,500 from Weiss Flooring, where he worked before starting his own company.
Dismukes was indicted in June 2021 and later pleaded not guilty.
“I have no comment other than I stand by my innocence,” Dismukes said Wednesday in a text to Alabama Daily News.
The Jan. 9 jury trial date is the latest of multiple dates set in the case, the most recent earlier this month. Dismukes’ attorney asked that trial be moved because he had scheduling conflicts with other cases, according to the November motion.
Dismukes’ August 2020 arrest came just weeks after he was criticized for his participation in an event honoring Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and noted leader of the Ku Klux Klan.
Dismukes ran for reelection this year but lost the May GOP primary to Prattville City Councilman Jerry Starnes.
A class B felony is punishable by up to two years in prison and fines up to $30,000.