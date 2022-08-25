2nd suspect in Talladega forest shooting jailed

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Yasmine Maira-del Hider, 22, the suspect accused of shooting and killing a Florida man in the Talladega National Forest Aug. 14, was placed into the Clay County Jail on Monday with one charge of murder, two charges of kidnapping, and two charges of robbery.
Hider was wounded by her intended victim, Adam Simjee, 22, as he is believed to have been defending himself; she was taken to a Birmingham area hospital where she underwent surgery on the day of the shooting on account of her torso wounds.
Simjee’s girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, 20 was unhurt.
Hider’s alleged accomplice, Krystal Diane Pinkins, 36, was later found at a “base camp” of tents one-half mile from the scene of the crime.
Pinkins faces the same charges as Hider, with an additional charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
Simjee and Paulus were students at the University of Central Florida and were in the area on vacation.
A Clay County judge has issued a gag order preventing anyone associated with the case, including law enforcement officials, to make any comments or release any statements about the case.