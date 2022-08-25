 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

2nd suspect in Talladega forest shooting jailed

Yasmine Maira-del Hider, 22, the suspect accused of shooting and killing a Florida man in the Talladega National Forest Aug. 14, was placed into the Clay County Jail on Monday with one charge of murder, two charges of kidnapping, and two charges of robbery.

Hider

Yasmine Maira-del Hider

Hider was wounded by her intended victim, Adam Simjee, 22, as he is believed to have been defending himself; she was taken to a Birmingham area hospital where she underwent surgery on the day of the shooting on account of her torso wounds.