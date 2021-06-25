2021 homicides have so far been personal, says Anniston police chief

It’s a story Anniston police have heard often this year: Someone commits an act of violence in the heat of the moment before coming to their senses and realizing they’ve done something awful, irreversible.
This has been the case for all of the homicides in Anniston so far this year, according to Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles.
“All of them were crimes of passion in some way,” he said.
As of Friday, four deaths had been ruled homicides in the county. Of the four that took place this year, three were in Anniston and one was in Weaver. Two of the alleged perpetrators have been charged with murder, one was charged with manslaughter and one took his own life shortly after the act.
This time last year, Bowles said, Anniston had four homicides. The numbers halfway through 2021 reflect an overall downward trend in violent crime in the area. He noted that due to a partnership between local and federal authorities, he’s seen a decrease in homicides related to street crimes — such as a drug deal gone bad or a drive-by shooting.
“These are person to person,” he said. “Everybody was more or less known to each other.”
Though law enforcement can’t predict what the numbers will look like by the end of the year, Bowles said, he hopes they stop here. Ultimately, he said, that responsibility falls to those who live in and visit Calhoun County.
“We wish they would think about their futures and their families,” he said.
The families of those who had their lives taken in 2021 say they’ve felt that loss every day since it happened.
Crystal and Michael Hanford, the mother and stepfather of 24-year-old Katlynn Jones, told The Star in April that their daughter was a devoted single mom who had been trying to make a better life for her son and herself before Alex Haynes, 21, shot her to death and shot her young son in the head, seriously injuring him.
The Hanfords said then that they weren’t sure Mason, who was in critical condition at the time, would remember his mother when he woke up.
These are the people who died by homicide this year:
— Ashley Necole Lindsey of Heflin was fatally shot Feb. 17 after she and Brianna Jo Adams, 27, of Anniston got into a fight outside of a business in the 1500 block of Hillyer Robinson Parkway. Police told The Star in February that 30-year-old Lindsey and Adams had fought over a man around 3:15 a.m. when Adams shot her in the upper torso.
Officers arrived to find Lindsey injured, and she was taken to Regional Medical Center, where she died less than an hour later.
Officers interviewed witnesses and identified Adams as the shooter. Adams turned herself in later that day.
She was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $60,000 and released on bond that day. Her case was sent to a grand jury for review in April.
— Colten Farley died March 25 at UAB hospital in Birmingham after another man punched him in the face four days earlier.
Police told The Star in May that 23-year-old Farley and Corey Tate Duran, 19, were both part of a group that was bar-hopping along Noble Street on the night of March 21 when a fight broke out and Duran punched Farley.
Farley fell over and his head hit the pavement, police said, briefly rendering him unconscious. However, Farley refused medical treatment, they said. He went to stay at a friend’s home, police said, and friends found him unconscious on the floor the next morning.
Farley was a well-known barrel racer and the owner of Farley Appaloosas, a horse-breeding business.
Duran turned himself in to Anniston police on May 5 after they issued a warrant for his arrest. He was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $60,000, but made bail the next day. He opted in May to waive his preliminary hearing, sending his case to a grand jury for review.
— Katlynn Jones was fatally shot and stabbed at her Weaver home on April 17 by an Oxford man who also shot her 4-year-old son and led authorities on a chase that ended in Talladega.
Weaver police said they were called to Jones’ home on Juanita Lane, where they found her dead and her son, Mason, alive but suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The rear door appeared to have been forced open, police said.
Alex Haynes, 21, of Oxford, called his mother and confessed to killing Jones, who he referred to as his girlfriend, police said.
Anniston police spotted Haynes and a pursuit began through Anniston, and then Oxford, before Haynes crashed into a field and shot himself in the head. He later died as the result of his injuries.
Jones’ son remained in UAB hospital in Birmingham, unconscious for much of his time, before he was released in late May.
Her family asserts that Haynes was not her boyfriend, but instead had stalked her in the weeks before her death.
— Anniston police found 28-year-old Jerrell Edmonds dead from gunshot wounds on the morning of June 1 at a home in the 2000 block of Woodland Avenue.
Police said then they identified Robert Lee Battle, 29, of Birmingham as the shooter and arrested him there shortly after. Police declined to specify the motive behind the shooting.
Battle was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $60,000 and made bail the day of his arrest. His preliminary hearing is set for July 8.