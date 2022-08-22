 Skip to main content
2016 murder suspect pleas guilty to lesser charge

An Anniston man charged in the 2016 shooting death of then-30-year-old Michael Clark pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter in a Calhoun County court proceeding Monday.

Steven Cobb, 29, was charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing the victim after a domestic dispute with Cobb’s mother, Daphne Fuester, on Jan. 23, 2016, at a residence on the property of the Country Court Inn off U.S. 78.

