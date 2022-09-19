 Skip to main content
Crime Stoppers chairman gifts UAB $10 million, largest single donation in school’s history

The chairman of Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, J. Frank Barefield, Jr. recently gifted $10 million to UAB in efforts to bridge criminal justice and economic growth in entrepreneurship.

This is the largest single donation given by an alumnus in the college’s history.