COVID vaccinations for ages 75 and up to continue Thursday

Health care officials have enough COVID vaccine on hand to continue to vaccinate Calhoun County residents age 75 and older on Thursday at the Anniston City Meeting Center.
The vaccination site will be open Thursday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m., or until supplies last.
More than 500 people were in line Wednesday morning when the vaccination push opened for its second day, according to Kandi Williams, infection control specialist at Regional Medical Center. Health workers had only 500 doses on hand and had to turn away some of the people in line, she said.
She said additional doses would be on hand for the vaccination event Thursday at the City Meeting Center.
Local officials say they don’t have hard dates for when their next major shipment of shots will come in.
RMC got its first shipment of 2,900 doses in December and vaccinated 1,800 health care workers soon after. Health officials planned to give shots to first responders and any still-unvaccinated medical workers this week at the City Meeting Center — but when they neared completion of that goal, they decided to offer the vaccine to their next high-priority group: people age 75 and older.
Hundreds showed up within an hour after the expanded vaccination began. Williams said 970 people were vaccinated Tuesday, and 500 shots were given Wednesday.
But health officials are reluctant to promise too much, in too much detail. Williams said organizers expected to hold a second shot clinic beginning Feb. 2 to offer this week’s patients a second dose of the two-dose vaccine. She said local officials expect to have a new shipment on hand by then, sent specifically as a second dose for this week’s patients.
But local officials can’t say exactly when that shipment will arrive, or when there will be enough vaccine on hand to move on to the next high-priority groups, including teachers, people in jails or other institutions, and people in critical jobs such as public transit. Williams said it’s not even clear how many shots will be available for Thursday’s vaccination event.
“I cannot comment on the specific amount because I do not know the amount,” Williams said.
Dr. Raul Magadia, a physician who works with COVID-19 patients at RMC, said it’s vital for people who received the first shot this week to return for the second shot in February. A one-shot dose is a little more than 50 percent effective against the virus, he said, while a two-shot dose is more than 90 percent effective.
Magadia, who was the first person vaccinated in Calhoun County, said that by most accounts, side effects are more pronounced with the second shot.
“Your body’s saying, I’ve seen this before, and I’m going to react,” he said.