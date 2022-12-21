 Skip to main content
COVID Recovery Funds to aid homeowners in Hobson City

HOBSON CITY — Mayor Alberta McCrory and the City Council of the Town of Hobson have announced a new grant opportunity for homeowners within the Hobson City town limits.

Minor residential property repairs that correct a health or safety hazard are the projects being funded.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.