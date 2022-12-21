COVID Recovery Funds to aid homeowners in Hobson City

HOBSON CITY — Mayor Alberta McCrory and the City Council of the Town of Hobson have announced a new grant opportunity for homeowners within the Hobson City town limits.
Minor residential property repairs that correct a health or safety hazard are the projects being funded.
The Town Council voted in October to distribute $20,000 of Federal COVID Recovery Funds the town has received in such a way that is designed to improve neighborhoods and residents’ way of life.
During that meeting, the maximum amount that can be requested was set at $3,000.
The qualifications set for the grant set at the meeting included: homeowners must live inside the city; are either over the age of 60, disabled, have low income or suffer from mental or physical challenges; be under the age of 60 with a low income and a critical need to remain in home; have an immediate need due to a local disaster, emergency or unmet need; must own home needing repairs; and home must be insured.
Areas which will be considered for homeowner funding include repairs which corrects a health hazard; assists individuals with disabilities; and enables the owner to remain in the home.
Once an application is made, a licensed contractor must be contracted to do the work. No work will be done until approved by the city.
Qualified businesses must be located within the city and have a current business license; must have an EIN number; present most recent tax returns if required; and must be in an economically distressed neighborhood.
For a complete list of eligibility requirements and to complete the application, visit the Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama’s website at www.cfnea.org beginning Jan. 9.
For additional information call 256-231-5160, ext. 26. All grant applications are due by Jan. 31 at 5 p.m.
