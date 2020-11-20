COVID more deadly in Calhoun County than originally known

The coronavirus pandemic has been far deadlier in Calhoun County than previously known, new figures from the Alabama Department of Public Health indicate.
As of Friday morning, the department was reporting 113 deaths in the county; that represents 96 confirmed COVID deaths and another 17 deaths under investigation as probably caused by COVID-19.
That’s a significant increase from the 77 deaths (confirmed and probable) reported by the state earlier this week.
The new numbers reflect deaths outside of hospitals in September and October, according to Tiffany DeBoer, spokeswoman for the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency.
“A lot of these deaths were from long-term care facilities or people who died at home,” DeBoer said.
With 113 deaths, COVID-19 would likely be one of the leading causes of death in Calhoun County for 2020. In 2018, the last year for which ADPH has statistics, only heart disease, cancer, and chronic obstructive lung disease killed more.
The grim news comes as health officials warn that a surge in new COVID cases is already underway.
As of Friday, 5,900 people in Calhoun County — about 5 percent of the county’s population — have or have had the disease.
The 14-day average of new cases — generally seen as the best indicator of the spread of the disease — is as high as it has been since August, when COVID began to strain the capacity of many of the state’s hospitals.
“Between our two wards, we have 38 COVID patients,” said Dr. Raul Magadia, an infectious disease specialist at Regional Medical Center in Anniston.
Magadia said that based on his discussions with patients, he believes some of the recent spread of the virus is due to Halloween events and in-person voting earlier this month.
He said it’s likely there will be another increase in cases five days after Thanksgiving.
Magadia said he no longer dwells on the statewide numbers.
“It’s depressing,” he said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week cautioned people not to travel for the holidays because of the risk of spreading the virus.
“Basically, in one month we have doubled the number of (daily) new cases and increased hospitalization by 50 percent,” said Don Williamson, director of the Alabama Hospital Association. “Now we are staring at Thanksgiving, Christmas shopping, Christmas parties and New Years.”
Williamson said news of a working vaccine has made people overconfident about an end to the pandemic. He said it’s likely only health care workers will be vaccinated by the end of the year, with vaccinations of the highest-risk patients likely finished only by the end of February, and most people not vaccinated until late spring.
“People see a light at the end of the tunnel, but they misunderstand the length of the tunnel,” he said.
Nine people have died of the coronavirus at RMC since the beginning of the month, Magadia said.
RMC CEO Louis Bass said 74 of the hospital’s patients have died of COVID-19 since March — far lower than the death toll reported for the county this week.
“We were looking at the numbers yesterday and were shocked,” Bass said.
DeBoer, the EMA spokeswoman, said RMC typically reports its numbers to the state quickly, but at-home deaths are harder to identify. She said there is also sometimes a lag in the numbers that long-term care facilities report to the state.
There are five nursing homes and four assisted-living facilities in Calhoun County, according to ADPH records. DeBoer said she wasn’t aware of large outbreaks at any one of those facilities over the two months represented in the new numbers.
Calhoun County wasn’t the only area to see its official death toll surge in recent days. According to a Friday announcement from ADPH, the state has been reviewing and updating its numbers on deaths for more than a week.