COVID caution still limits lineup of Thanksgiving meals

The COVID-19 pandemic is still causing some concern among those preparing Thanksgiving meal for people who need them.
None of the churches and nonprofit organizations that were contacted have resumed sit-down dinners, and some who, in the past, have provided the meals are not doing so this year.
There are a few exceptions.
— Free meals may be picked up at Anniston Carver Community Center, 720 W. 14th St., between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The meals are take-out and available until they are gone. Volunteers are needed to assist with the giveaway. Call 256-231-7630. — Free meals may be obtained at the Salvation Army in Anniston, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.Wednesday, Nov. 24. Pick up at 15 W. Fourth St. Take out meals only. 256-236-4543.
— The St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will soon complete its 26th year of opening its doors on Thanksgiving Day to those in need. For the past several years, the members have combined their efforts to serve a traditional meal, with volunteers from the Jacksonville First United Methodist Church. Deadline for registering to receive the meals is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Friday and Monday through Wednesday of next week. There is a limit of 10 meals per household. Call 256-435-9271. On Thanksgiving Day, those who have registered may pick up their orders from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at the Episcopal Church, 400 Chinnabee Ave., Jacksonville. Only those who live in the 36265 zip code request a delivery when registering.
— Also, to honor the first responders in Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Episcopal Church volunteers will deliver free meals to the Jacksonville Fire and Police Departments, the Calhoun County 911/EMA and the Jacksonville State University Police Department.
“We are saying to them thank you for what you do,” said Richard Lindblom. “Also, we prepare a breakfast for the same group on the first Sunday of each month.”